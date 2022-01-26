Chelsea Willing to Buy Dembele Immediately

Ousmane Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko has been in London this week as he held talks with Chelsea, according to The Mirror.

The London-based club are seeking to sign the 24-year-old immediately in the coming hours from Barcelona.

The France international will be off contract in June and could move to Stamford Bridge for nothing this summer.

However, Chelsea want Dembele now to help their busy campaign.

A move to London would mean a reunion with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel.

Barcelona wanted the 2018 World Cup winner to stay but he is now set to work again under Tuchel at Chelsea.