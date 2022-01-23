Christian Eriksen Set for Brentford Move

Former Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to seal his return to the Premier League with Brentford, according to a report by the Mirror.

The Denmark star will have to pass a medical in order to complete the move, which could be confirmed within the next 72 hours.

He will return to England after a successful previous spell at Tottenham.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a UEFA Euro 2020 group stage match against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021.

The 29-year-old had a heart device implanted afterwards.

Inter terminated his contract by mutual consent last month after being suspended from playing in Italy because of his cardiac device implant.