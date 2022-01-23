  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Christian Eriksen Set for Brentford Move

Christian Eriksen Set for Brentford Move

Published January 23rd, 2022 - 12:02 GMT
Christian Eriksen (Photo: AFP)
Christian Eriksen (Photo: AFP)

Former Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen is set to seal his return to the Premier League with Brentford, according to a report by the Mirror.

The Denmark star will have to pass a medical in order to complete the move, which could be confirmed within the next 72 hours.

He will return to England after a successful previous spell at Tottenham.

Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during a UEFA Euro 2020 group stage match against Finland at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on June 12, 2021.

The 29-year-old had a heart device implanted afterwards.

Inter terminated his contract by mutual consent last month after being suspended from playing in Italy because of his cardiac device implant.

Christian Eriksen (Photo: AFP)
Christian Eriksen (Photo: AFP)
Tags:Christian EriksenInter MilanBrentford FC

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...