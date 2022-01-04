Christian Eriksen Set for Premier League Return

Christian Eriksen is being tracked by a number of Premier League sides after his release from Inter, as per the Daily Mail.

The 29-year-old, who suffered cardiac arrest at Euro 2020, seems to be destined for a return to England in January.

The Danish playmaker is yet to play any competitive match since his setback.

Eriksen could say goodbye to Inter fans at the San Siro when the Serie A champions host Lazio next Sunday.

He only featured in 60 matches for Inter where he scored eight goals and made three assists.

The fomer Tottenham star has been keeping fit as he prepares for return to football outside of Italy.