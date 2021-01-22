City Football School Now Operating from Additional Venue in Abu Dhabi

City Football Schools is now providing coaching sessions for aspiring young footballers at a fantastic new venue on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi.

Players aged 3-18 can sign up for the programme at ACTIVE Al Maryah with sessions available three times per week, on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

The announcement ensures City Football Schools is now operating from three locations in Abu Dhabi, with ACTIVE Al Maryah joining Zayed Sports City and Emirates Palace in hosting coaching clinics for youngsters.

Simon Hewitt, Head of Football Operations – Mena and Designated Safeguarding Officer City Football Services, said:

“The addition of a third venue for coaching in Abu Dhabi showcases the continued growth of City Football Schools programmes, and provides more scope for families in the city to be able to access our sessions.

“This is another world-class facility, alongside Zayed Sports City, which Abu Dhabi has provided for aspiring young footballers in the UAE and we are delighted.

“At a time when it’s never been more important for children to stay fit, healthy and active, we can now open our sessions up to more families in Abu Dhabi, providing children with a platform to develop their skills in a safe environment on a weekly basis.”

City Football Schools celebrated its 10-year UAE anniversary last August, and over 1,000 youngsters now take part in coaching sessions every week, where they receive expert guidance on everything from the passing ability of Kevin De Bruyne to the tackling of Ruben Dias.

Sessions are open to players of all abilities regardless of whether it’s a youngster starting out on their football journey, or a more experienced player aiming to take their game onto the next level with the help of City Football Schools’ expert coaches.

For those young players wishing to sign up, the first session is always free of charge, and there is currently a discount for anybody registering for Term 3 or Term 4.