Committee Mulls Improving Kuwait Women’s Sports

Chairwomen of the women sports committee at the Kuwait Olympic Committee Fatima Hayat discussed means of developing women’s sports during a meeting with the heads of three women’s sports clubs in Kuwait. All parties decided to allocate more focus on age groups in order to prepare a promising generation of young athletes who can compete at the international level.

Hayat and committee member Sheikha Bibi Al-Salem Al-Sabah had visited the Qurain, Arabi and Qadisiya clubs, where they met officials to discuss the needs to improve women’s sports, as well as obstacles facing female athletes.

Qadisiya’s Secretary Hassan Abu Alaskan said several topics were discussed during the meeting with the aim of improving women’s sports. He hoped the Public Authority for Sport would increase the financial allocation for clubs to enable them to spend on games, particularly those for women athletes. Furthermore, he said Qadisiya club will study launching other women sports besides indoor football in coordination with concerned federations.

In the meantime, Arabi’s Secretary General Fouad Almazidi appreciated the women sports committee’s efforts, adding that Arabi club has already started handball, basketball, volleyball, table tennis, and indoor football training for female athletes two months ago.

By Abdullatif Sharaa