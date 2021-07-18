CONCACAF Gold Cup: Qatar Hammers Grenada 4-0

Qatar defeated Grenada 4-0 in their second Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF) Gold Cup Group D match in Houston, Texas.

The Asian Champions are now on the brink of qualifying to the knockout stages.

Abdulaziz Hatem opened the scoring in the 11th minute, and Akram Afif doubled the score 11 minutes later.

Mohammed Muntari added the third in the 36th minute, whereas, Almoez Ali finished with the fourth just 35 seconds after the start of the second half.

The Maroon has now 4 points following their 3-3 opening match draw with Panama, behind group leaders Honduras who they will meet next in a crucial tie.

Qatar's Group D standings: