Copa del Rey: Villarreal vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

Published January 19th, 2023 - 01:46 GMT
Real Madrid's Croatian midfielder Luka Modric (L) speaks with Real Madrid's Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti at half-time during the Spanish Super Cup final football match between Real Madrid CF and FC Barcelona at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on January 15, 2023. (Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP)
Real Madrid will be determined to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Supercup Final when they visit Villarreal in Copa del Rey's round of 16 on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, 19 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal vs Real Madrid probable lineups

  • Real Madrid Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Vinicius Tobias, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema.

  • Villarreal XI (4-3-3):

Coach: Quique Setien

Pepe Reina; Kiko Femenia, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Dani Parejo, Alex Baena, Etienne Capoue; Samuel Chukwueze, Yeremy Pino, Gerard Moreno.

