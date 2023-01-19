Copa del Rey: Villarreal vs Real Madrid predicted lineups

Real Madrid will be determined to bounce back from their disappointing loss to Barcelona in Sunday’s Spanish Supercup Final when they visit Villarreal in Copa del Rey's round of 16 on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, 19 January

Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)

Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica

Villarreal vs Real Madrid probable lineups

Real Madrid Xl (4-3-3):

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

Thibaut Courtois; Vinicius Tobias, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy; Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde; Rodrygo Goes, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema.

Villarreal XI (4-3-3):

Coach: Quique Setien

Pepe Reina; Kiko Femenia, Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, Alberto Moreno; Dani Parejo, Alex Baena, Etienne Capoue; Samuel Chukwueze, Yeremy Pino, Gerard Moreno.