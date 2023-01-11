Coppa Italia: Milan vs Torino predicted lineups

AC Milan kick-start their Coppa Italia campaign when they face Torino at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Match date: Wednesday, 11 January

Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)

Venue: San Siro

Here are the predicted lineups for the two teams...

Milan vs Torino predicted lineups

Milan (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Stefano Pioli.

Ciprian Tatarusanu; Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Sergino Dest; Sandro Tonali, Tommaso Pobega; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Charles De Ketelaere.

Torino (3-4-2-1):

Coach: Ivan Juric.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Ricardo Rodriguez; Stephane Singo, Samuele Ricci, Sasa Lukic, Mergim Vojvoda; Aleksey Miranchuk, Nikola Vlasic; Antonio Sanabria.