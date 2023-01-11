Coppa Italia: Milan vs Torino predicted lineups

AC Milan kick-start their Coppa Italia campaign when they face Torino at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday for a place in the quarter-finals.
Match date: Wednesday, 11 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: San Siro
Here are the predicted lineups for the two teams...
Milan vs Torino predicted lineups
- Milan (4-2-3-1):
Coach: Stefano Pioli.
Ciprian Tatarusanu; Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Sergino Dest; Sandro Tonali, Tommaso Pobega; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Charles De Ketelaere.
- Torino (3-4-2-1):
Coach: Ivan Juric.
Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Ricardo Rodriguez; Stephane Singo, Samuele Ricci, Sasa Lukic, Mergim Vojvoda; Aleksey Miranchuk, Nikola Vlasic; Antonio Sanabria.
