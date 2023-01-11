  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Coppa Italia: Milan vs Torino predicted lineups

Coppa Italia: Milan vs Torino predicted lineups

Published January 11th, 2023 - 01:01 GMT
AC Milan's French defender Pierre Kalulu (2L) celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and AS Roma, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, on January 8, 2023. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
AC Milan's French defender Pierre Kalulu (2L) celebrates with teammates after opening the scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and AS Roma, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, on January 8, 2023. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

AC Milan kick-start their Coppa Italia campaign when they face Torino at the San Siro Stadium on Wednesday for a place in the quarter-finals.

Match date: Wednesday, 11 January
Kick-off: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: San Siro

Here are the predicted lineups for the two teams...

Milan vs Torino predicted lineups

  • Milan (4-2-3-1):

Coach: Stefano Pioli.

Ciprian Tatarusanu; Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Matteo Gabbia, Sergino Dest; Sandro Tonali, Tommaso Pobega; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Charles De Ketelaere.

  • Torino (3-4-2-1):

Coach: Ivan Juric.

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic; Koffi Djidji, Perr Schuurs, Ricardo Rodriguez; Stephane Singo, Samuele Ricci, Sasa Lukic, Mergim Vojvoda; Aleksey Miranchuk, Nikola Vlasic; Antonio Sanabria.

Tags:AC MilanTorinoCoppa Italia

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...