Coppa Italia: Roma vs Genoa predicted lineups

Roma will be favorites to reach the Coppa Italia quarter-finals when they host Serie B outfit Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.
Match date: Thursday, 12 January
Kick-start: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico
Roma vs Genoa probable lineups
- Roma (3-4-2-1):
Coach: Jose Mourinho
Mile Svilar; Marash Kumbulla, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Mehmet Zeki Celik, Mady Camara, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola; Stephan El Shaarawy, Eldor Shomurodov; Andrea Belotti
- Genoa CFC (4-3-3):
Coach: Alberto Gilardino
Josep Martinez; Silvan Hefti, Mattia Bani, Radu Dragusin, Stefano Sabelli; Morten Frendrup, Kevin Strootman, Filip Jagiello; Mattia Aramu, George Puscas, Albert Gudmundsson
© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)