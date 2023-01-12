Coppa Italia: Roma vs Genoa predicted lineups

  1. Home
Published January 12th, 2023 - 11:39 GMT
(From L) AS Roma's British forward Tammy Abraham, AS Roma's Polish forward Nicola Zalewski and AS Roma's British defender Chris Smalling celebrate at the end of the Italian Serie A football match between AC Milan and AS Roma, at the San Siro stadium in Milan, on January 8, 2023. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)
Roma will be favorites to reach the Coppa Italia quarter-finals when they host Serie B outfit Genoa at the Stadio Olimpico on Thursday.

Match date: Thursday, 12 January
Kick-start: 20:00 (GMT)
Venue: Stadio Olimpico

Roma vs Genoa probable lineups

  • Roma (3-4-2-1):

Coach: Jose Mourinho

Mile Svilar; Marash Kumbulla, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez; Mehmet Zeki Celik, Mady Camara, Nemanja Matic, Leonardo Spinazzola; Stephan El Shaarawy, Eldor Shomurodov; Andrea Belotti

  • Genoa CFC (4-3-3):

Coach: Alberto Gilardino

Josep Martinez; Silvan Hefti, Mattia Bani, Radu Dragusin, Stefano Sabelli; Morten Frendrup, Kevin Strootman, Filip Jagiello; Mattia Aramu, George Puscas, Albert Gudmundsson

