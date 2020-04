The financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus crisis is putting any new contract for Achraf Hakimi at Real Madrid on hold, reports AS.

Hakimi's two-year loan at Borussia Dortmund is nearing an end and Madrid will have to decide whether to extend Hakimi or sell him before he leaves for free in 2021.

The Blancos were preparing a five-year offer for the Moroccan full-back, but that plan has been scrapped for now.