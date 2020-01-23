Countdown Begins for Bahrain F1

The countdown for the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2020 has begun with the Bahrain International Circuit (BIC) announcing a variety of attractions both on and off the track for the event in March.

The four-day spectacle, taking place from March 19 to 22 in Sakhir, is is the biggest motorsport event in the region. Grammy award-winning DJ and producer Afrojack will be the megastar concert act on the Friday of the race weekend, it was announced at the launch of the 16th edition of the Bahrain Grand Prix at The Avenues Mall yesterday (Jan 22).

The event was marked with the premiere of a specially made 7D hologram show. The 7D experience will be open to the public all this weekend (January 23 to 25, from 5pm) next to Gate 3 of The Avenues Mall.

Speaking at a press conference during the launch, BIC Chief Executive Shaikh Salman bin Isa Al Khalifa and Gulf Air Deputy Chief Executive Officer Captain Waleed Al Alawi announced some of the major details of this year’s race.

Shaikh Salman said: “2020 will mark some major milestones, with the 70th anniversary of both F1 and our partners at Gulf Air. We are truly celebrating in style with Afrojack as our major concert act, together with an amazing mix of other entertainment and racing. On the racing side, in addition to F1, we are delighted to be welcoming F3 for the first time, together with the return of F2. With 52 cars taking to the grid in these feeder series, drivers will be pushing the limits to prove themselves and progress to the ultimate level of F1.

“We urge fans across the world to book their tickets as soon as possible as seats are already selling fast. We look forward to welcoming everyone to BIC for our night-time spectacle in March.”

BIC has put together special packages for fans attending the season’s first night race, the press conference heard.

Capt. Al Alawi added: “This is an exciting time for Gulf Air and for the Kingdom of Bahrain as a whole as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of the airline and Formula 1 as a sport. We are delighted to once again welcome visitors to the Kingdom to attend the Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix 2020. There’s so much to look forward to this year and, on behalf of Gulf Air, we are honoured to be longstanding partners with the Bahrain International Circuit and to bring the Formula 1 Grand Prix to Bahrain year after year, further showcasing Bahrain onto the international stage. On behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain’s national carrier, I look forward to yet another successful Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix.”

Named one of the top ten DJs in the world by DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJs poll of 2019 (marking his ninth consecutive year of appearing in the Top 12), Afrojack is one of the most popular dance music acts of today and a sought-after producer. Throughout the years, he has worked with everyone from Pitbull to Sting and Beyoncé, won a Grammy for his and David Guetta’s remix of Madonna’s ‘Revolver’, and released an array of diverse hits. This year, after releasing multiple collaborations, Afrojack continues to follow suit, and dominate dance floors across the globe.

All ticket-holders to the Bahrain Grand Prix will be able to attend his concert at no extra cost. Other artists performing on Formula 1 weekend will be announced by BIC soon.

In addition to Formula 1, there will be plenty of other racing action in the Bahrain Grand Prix with three highly competitive support series: the FIA Formula 2 Championship, the FIA Formula 3 Championship which will appear for the first time and the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East.

Formula 2 and Formula 3 will be holding their season-opening rounds in Bahrain in support of Formula 1. Both series are considered amongst the leading stepping stones to the top flight, giving Bahrain’s race fans an exciting look at many of the sport’s future stars.

Meanwhile, the Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East will be holding the final round of its 2019/2020 season during Formula 1 weekend.

For the second year in a row, BIC will be open to the public from Thursday. Fans will be able to enjoy the vending area, take part in a walk down the pit lane and there will be plenty of shows and entertainment for all the family.

This year, some of the biggest attractions include the 42-metre high Ferris Wheel and the carousel-like Ghost Rider speed ride, both of which are sure to have fans lining up to enjoy the thrills.

Amongst the other attractions over the race weekend are carnival games, kids’ play areas, stage acts and roaming acts such as renowned street performer Abraham Thill, a life-sized Toy Brigade, a Hot Air Balloons travelling parade, Funky Style Band from Italy, Jam Batucada musical show from Spain, long-time favourites at BIC events Dr. Bubbles and Pop the Balloonman, and so much more.

Tickets now available with up to 15% discount under the Early Bird promotion.