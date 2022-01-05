Coutinho Dreaming of Premier League Return

Barcelona's attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho is hoping to seal a switch back to the Premier League this month, according to Goal.

The Brazil international has struggled since his 2018 move to Barca from Liverpool.

He was brought to Camp Nou for a reported fee of £105 million.

The former Inter star was loaned out to Bayern Munich during the 2019-2020 season for €8.5 million plus his wages.

He made 106 appearances for Barcelona since his arrival with 25 goals and 14 assists to his name across all competitions.

Coutinho is not considering a return to his homeland just yet and prefers moving back to England.

Aston Villa, Everton and Liverpool are reportedly interested in bringing in the 29-year-old this month.