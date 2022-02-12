Crafty Fox Carves Out Six-Shot Lead in Ras Al Khaimah Classic

Ryan Fox took one big step closer to a second DP World Tour title at the Ras Al Khaimah Classic after the New Zealander further extended his lead at the top, opening a six-stroke advantage at Al Hamra Golf Club.

The 35-year-old has led after every round thus far in the second of back-to-back tournaments in the northernmost of the United Arab Emirates, and will be looking to become the first Kiwi wire-to-wire winner since Michael Campbell at the Johnnie Walker Classic in 2000.

“My head’s in a pretty good place, ask me that on the first tee tomorrow and I might have a slightly different answer but I felt like I had really good control over the ball today, only hit a couple of bad shots and holed some putts as well,” said Fox.

“So I’ve put myself exactly where I want to be and it’s all on me tomorrow, someone’s going to have to do something really low or I’m going to have to play poorly so hopefully I can keep playing how I’ve played in the past few days and put it out of reach.

Fox, whose sole victory on the Tour came almost exactly three years ago in the 2019 ISPS Handa World Super 6 Perth, made the perfect start and built on his three-shot halfway lead by opening with four birdies in a row.

He dropped two shots thereafter but bounced back with birdies – something he has done after each of the six bogeys he has made all week – and the Auckland-born player signed for a seven under 65, a 19 under total and a commanding lead over the chasing pack.

Sharing second place on 13 under par were Spanish duo Adri Arnaus and Pablo Larrazábal as well as Scotland’s Scott Jamieson and Poland’s Adrian Meronk.

Fans can access the Ras Al Khaimah Classic event free of charge. No ticket or registration is needed.

By Ashraf Ahmed