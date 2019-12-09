Cricket Legends to Play for Noble Cause in Qatar

QMISSION and the Qatar Cricket Association have joined hands to bring several legends of the game for a Qatar Celebrity Cricket League T20 match in Al Gharafa Club on December 20.

QMISSION Founder and CEO Sheikha Sara Nasser A al Thani and QCA President Yousef Jeham al Kuwari disclosed details about the upcoming match at a press conference held at the Qatar Olympic Committee Headquarters in Doha on Sunday.

The match is being organised as a part of campaign to raise awareness for the people with special needs and recognising the efforts of blue collar workers in the development of the country.

Sheikha Sara informed the media men: “The match, which is scheduled on December 20, is most likely to be played Al Gharafa Sports Club. The aim of the match is part of our social responsibility campaign for creating more awareness about the differently-able people in Qatar.

“We’ve chosen cricket as this sport is quite popular among the blue-collar workers who are engaged in the development of Qatar, especially the FIFA World Cup 2022 stadiums and its related projects. So this match is an appreciation for what they are doing here,” she added.

“We talked to the Qatar Cricket Association about it and the association agreed to help us for the social and noble causes involved in the match. Also in my team, there are lots of people who are very passionate about this sport.

“The activities on the match day will begin at 3.30 pm and will end at around 10 pm. The entry is through tickets, which are being sold at Lulu Hyper Markets,” Sheikha Sara said.

QCA President Yousef Jeham al Kuwari said, “This is going to be very crazy season for the QCA. We are proud to have launched the T10 League at the Asian Town Stadium on Saturday. Lots of famous players are participating in it and the matches are being broadcast internationally for the first time from Qatar in India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, South Africa and Australia.

“We hope to build a great atmosphere of cricket in Qatar. This is sport is the most popular in Qatar due to the sub-continental people living here. We are just trying to push the game so that we have strong base here.

“Now, this celebrity cricket league match is about to take place. Players of major cricketing nations like India, Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka are coming to take part.

“It will be followed by an international women’s event in which four international teams – China, Oman, Kuwait and hosts Qatar - are going to compete from January 16,” Kuwari added.

Brian Lara (West Indies), Harbhajan Singh (India), Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka), Daniel Vittorri (New Zealand), Mohammad Ashraful and Nafees Iqbal (Bangladesh) are some of the names who have been confirmed to play the match.

Sheikha Sara also said, “Anybody (above 21 years of age) from Qatar can be part of the match. They can join the team through the selection process. The match will be telecast internationally.”

The legends and Qatar national team players will be mixed with other local cricketers and two teams – Team Hope and Team Challengers) – will play the match.