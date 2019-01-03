Cristiano Ronaldo Bags Two Globe Soccer Awards

Cristiano Ronaldo presented with Best Player Of The Year Award by HE Mattar Al Tayer, VP of Dubai Sports Council, and Didier Deschamps — France national team manager (Photo: @Globe_Soccer)

Cristiano Ronaldo picked up two Globe Soccer Awards at Madinat Jumeirah on Thursday for Player of the Year and Goal of the Year for his overhead kick against Juventus.

Didier Deschamps won Coach of the Year for winning the World Cup with France and both Brazilian Ronaldo and former England coach Fabio Capello won lifetime achievement awards.

A special career award went to Fifa deputy and former AC Milan and Croatia star Zvonimir Boban. Another France World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi also won a career award, while Liverpool’s Alisson, who wasn’t present, won best keeper.

Atletico Madrid won Club of the Year, best sporting director went to Juventus’ Fabio Paratici, while Jorge Mendes won agent of the year.