Cristiano Ronaldo to Discuss Man Utd Exit with Agent

The Daily Star says that Cristiano Ronaldo is set to hold crunch talks with his agent over his future at Manchester United.

The 37-year-old returned to Old Trafford last summer and despite his strong start to the season, the Portuguese legend suffered form a significant dip in form recently.

The legendary striker is also facing some issues with interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ronaldo realizes that Manchester United could miss out on Champions League qualification.

Therefore, he intends to meet with Jorge Mendes to discuss to examine other options.

The Portugal international has 14 goals and three assists in 26 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions so far this season.