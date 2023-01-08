  1. Home
Ronaldo received offer from Brazilian giants before joining Al-Nassr

A handout picture released by Saudi Arabia's al-Nassr football club shows Al-Nassr's new Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo holding the club's number seven jersey ahead of his unveiling ceremony at the Mrsool Park Stadium in the Saudi capital Riyadh on January 3, 2023. (Photo by Jorge Ferrari / Al Nassr Football Club / AFP)

Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves revealed that the club made an offer to Cristiano Ronaldo to join them but it was substantially less than what Saudi Arabian out Al-Nassr offered who eventually landed the Portuguese.

Speaking to Bandeirantes’ Donos da Bola, Alves said, "We made an offer to Cristiano Ronaldo. A salary equal to what he earned at United, a two-year deal with the help of sponsors.

"I know he also had proposals from Europe. But the proposal from Saudi Arabia was 20 times higher.

"I spoke six, seven times with Jorge Mendes and, in the end, we sent a proposal through another person."

