Danish Football League to Resume on May 28

Denmark is set to reopen its premier football league in late May as COVID-19 restrictions ease in the country.

The Danish 3F Super League will start on May 28 with a postponed match, the organizers said in a statement on the website on Monday.

Called Superliga in Danish, it stated that the 2019-2020 season will get underway when Aarhus GF will take on Randers.

The games in Denmark will be held behind closed doors for health reasons and the regular season is expected to finish on July 26.

Following the regular round, the Superliga will conclude with the playoff final for UEFA Europa League campaign on July 29.

The Superliga was suspended in March to stem the spread of coronavirus.