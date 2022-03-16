De Gea: Man Utd Not Good Enough

David de Gea has admitted that Manchester United were "not good enough" after their Champions League last 16 elimination by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Renan Lodi scored the Rojiblancos' winning goal at Old Trafford as Diego Simeone's men reached the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate score.

The Spanish goalkeeper told BT Sport after the final whistle: "We are really disappointed with the result. It's difficult to put into words how we feel now at the moment.

"We did not do enough in both games to win it. It's a very disappointing day for us.

"They are a team with a lot of experience. They know how to play those Champions League games.

De Gea added: "They scored a goal then are a tough team so it was hard for us to create chances. We are out of one of the most important competitions so we are very sad."

"Of course it's not good enough. It's hard for the club, for us and the fans. It's really hard.

"This is where we are at the moment. It's a difficult situation. We have to keep fighting. I feel very sad. But we were not good enough."