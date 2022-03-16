  1. Home
De Gea: Man Utd Not Good Enough

Published March 16th, 2022 - 01:41 GMT
Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea reacts at the end of the UEFA Champions League football match between Atletico de Madrid and Manchester United at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on February 23, 2022. (Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP)
David de Gea has admitted that Manchester United were "not good enough" after their Champions League last 16 elimination by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

Renan Lodi scored the Rojiblancos' winning goal at Old Trafford as Diego Simeone's men reached the quarter-finals with a 2-1 aggregate score.

The Spanish goalkeeper told BT Sport after the final whistle: "We are really disappointed with the result. It's difficult to put into words how we feel now at the moment.

"We did not do enough in both games to win it. It's a very disappointing day for us.

"They are a team with a lot of experience. They know how to play those Champions League games.

De Gea added: "They scored a goal then are a tough team so it was hard for us to create chances. We are out of one of the most important competitions so we are very sad."

"Of course it's not good enough. It's hard for the club, for us and the fans. It's really hard.

"This is where we are at the moment. It's a difficult situation. We have to keep fighting. I feel very sad. But we were not good enough."

Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak gathers the ball from the last corner of the game with Manchester United's Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea (2nd L) up from the back during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg football match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, north west England on March 15, 2022. Atletico won the game 1-0, and the tie 2-1 on aggregate. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)
