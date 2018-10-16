Decision to Count North African Players as Locals Still Under Consideration: EFA

Egyptian Football Association logo

Egyptian Football Association chairman Hany Abo Rida has said that the EFA has not yet made a decision to treat players from north African countries as locals in terms of club hiring restrictions, as the matter is still under consideration.



“The decision has not been yet made and it won’t be applied in January. The current situation is no more than a study which is still far from being applied,” read a statement by the EFA boss.



“The Egyptian Premier League has to maintain its current shape until the end of the season, without any amendments concerning foreign players.”



Clubs in the Egyptian Premier League are currently allowed to sign up to four foreign players; the restrictions do not apply to Syrian and Palestinian nationals.



“We will reassess the entire situation of the foreign players at the end of the season and decide whether or not we will continue to count Syrians as local-based players, and we will also study the decision about the north African players,” Abo Rida concluded.

By Ahmad Hassan