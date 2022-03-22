Dembele Open to Staying at Barcelona

Barcelona striker Ousmane Dembele is yet to decide where he will be playing next season, according to Sport.

The 24-year-old's deal with the Spanish giants will reach its expiry date at the end of the current season.

Negotiations over a new contract between the club and player broke down in January.

Dembele has reportedly received offers from other interested sides, but he has not made a decision and does not mind remaining at Camp Nou.

The Frenchman's agent expects Barca to begin talks again before the end of the season.

The striker scored two goals and made nine assists in 21 appearances for Barcelona across all competitions this campaign.