Dembele Rejects Terminating His Barcelona Contract

French striker Ousmane Dembele has turned down Barcelona's offer to end his contract early, according to a report in Marca.

The 24-year-old intends to remain at Camp Nou until the end of his deal in the summer.

Barca tried to offload the Frenchman in the January transfer window but all their efforts failed.

He was linked with Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Chelsea.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes Dembele has a free transfer agreement lined up.

Laporta said as quoted by Goal: "We think he has an agreement with another club. That's what his agent has insinuated to us. We will act for the good of the club.”