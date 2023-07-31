Dembele's move to PSG could facilitate Mbappe's transfer to Madrid

Kylian Mbappe could end up at Real Madrid this summer in light of Paris Saint-Germain's imminent move for Ousmane Dembele, according to Madrid Universal.

The French giants were hoping to keep hold of their striker who has only one year left in his current deal.

They offered him a new deal, but the 24-year-old is adamant on remaining at the club for the remainder of his contract.

Mbappe is dreaming of wearing the Real Madrid kit and his dream might come true in the coming weeks.

PSG are closing in on Dembele who agreed to sign for the Ligue 1 champions ending a six-year spell at Barcelona.

What remains is paying the winger's €50 million release clause before the end of the day today.

Once PSG have signed Dembele, they will have secured a replacement for Mbappe.

Afterwards, the club will allow the former Monaco star to leave if Real Madrid manages to pay the needed sum to finalize the transfer.

The Madrid giants want the deal to be concluded by the second week of August.

Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the France international and may attempt to hijack the deal in the coming days.