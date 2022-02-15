Di Marzio: Mane Unlikely to Leave Liverpool

Sadio Mane is unlikely to leave Liverpool at the end of the season according to Sky Italia's transfer expert Gianni di Marzio.

The 29-year-old scored the winning penalty giving Senegal their first ever Africa Cup of Nations title last week.

The striker is believed to be weighing up his options as he is considering a move to Spain in the summer.

Di Marzio told Wettfreunde as quoted by Tribalfootball: "I don't think (Sadio) Mane will leave Liverpool. Real (Madrid) will bring in (Kylian) Mbappe and there is also (Karim) Benzema. Barca also want (Erling) Haaland but the Catalans probably don't have the money.

"Given Barcelona's sporting situation, they won't be able to convince him. Liverpool still want to improve and brought in Luis Diaz for that. I think he will continue to be part of that plan.

"FC Barcelona would of course immediately take a player like Mane to be able to reconnect with their old successes."