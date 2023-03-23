Djokovic: Dubai is my second home

ALBAWABA - Tennis icon Novak Djokovic described Dubai as his “second home” and praised its mentality while attending Dubai Future District Fund’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner believes that UAE’s “culture of innovation” has left a positive impact around the world.

The 35-year-old was quoted by Gulftoday: “I want to have Dubai as a base for my business and innovation, I love the champion mentality here in Dubai. I love that people here want to be the best in the world.

“And I’m sure that with this kind of mentality and approach, they will become the leaders.”

Djokovic withdrew from this month's Indian Wells Masters with the Serb unable to enter the US.