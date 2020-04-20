Djokovic Opposed to Coronavirus Vaccination

World tennis number 1 Novak Djokovic has cast serious doubt over whether he will be able to return to tennis, even if a vaccine for coronavirus is found.

"Personally I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel," he said in a live Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes on Sunday.

"But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether those thoughts will change at some point, I don’t know.

"Hypothetically, if the season was to resume in July, August or September, though unlikely, I understand that a vaccine will become a requirement straight after we are out of strict quarantine and there is no vaccine yet."

This year's Wimbledon has already been cancelled and the French Open has been pushed back provisionally to September. Currently, all tennis tournaments are suspended until July 13.