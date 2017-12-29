Djokovic Pulls Out of Mubadala World Tennis Championship

Novak Djokovic

The much-awaited comeback of Novak Djokovic at the Mubadala Tennis Championship received a setback with Serbian star withdrawing from the event just hours before his semi-final match against Roberto Bautista Agut.

“I’m terribly disappointed that I am forced to withdraw from the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. I love the tournament and was really looking forward to competing in Abu Dhabi. Unfortunately, my medical team has advised me that my elbow needs more time to recover,” said Djokovic in a statement.

However, Scotland’s Andy Murray has come to the organisers’ rescue by stepping in to play a one-set exhibition match at 7pm.

Winner of 45 singles titles, Murray, who recently arrived in Abu Dhabi to train ahead of the Australian Open, will play Spain’s Agut, who won his match on day one of the championship, brushing aside 20-year-old Russian Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-2.

“Unfortunately injuries are a common occurrence in professional sports and the players’ wellbeing must always be a priority. We wish him a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on the court soon. Fans can still look forward to some great tennis action as Andy Murray, winner of two gold medals and three Grand Slam titles, takes on Bautista Agut tonight,” said John Lickrish, CEO at FLASH Entertainment.

By N. D. Prashant