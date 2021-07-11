Djokovic Wins 20th Grand Slam By Beating Berrettini in Wimbledon Final

Novak Djokovic defeated Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 to claim his sixth Wimbledon title, and reach his 20th Grand Slam matching his rivals' Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer record.

The Serbian started the final poorly and lost the first set, but regained his composure afterwards to overturn the score.

The entire match lasted for 3 hours and 24 minutes to end in favor of the Serb.

Andy Murray was the last man to beat the world no. 1 at Wimbledon back in 2013.

Nole made his ATP Tour debut 17 years ago, and finally equaled Nadal and Federer's Grand Slam record.

Djokovic Grand Slam wins:

Wimbledon (2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021)

Australian Open (2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021)

US Open (2011, 2015, 2018)

French Open (2016, 2021)