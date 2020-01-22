Doha Bank to Hold Al Dana Green Run on February 15

Officials from Doha Bank and Qatar Sports for All Federation after announcing the fifteenth edition of Al Dana Green Run.

Doha Bank, in collaboration with Qatar Sports for All Federation at the Ministry of Culture and Sports, yesterday announced the 15th edition of Al Dana Green Run.

The event will take place on February 15 from 12 noon to 5pm at Aspire Park. The registration for participation is now open through Doha Bank’s website.

The annual event is being organized by Doha Bank as part of its endeavors to promote a culture of sport in the society and encourage individuals towards protecting the environment.

The race distance is 3km over which different categories including men, women and children of will compete. The race categories are divided into male and female under 18, male and female above 18, male and female above 35, male and female professional athletes, families (three members at least), people with special needs, and Doha Bank employees.

The winners of the first five places out of these categories will receive distinct rewards, and ten winners from the audience will be randomly chosen. Besides, the event will feature a variety of entertainment activities such as face painting, a music session, drawing and coloring workshops, as well as football and basketball competitions.

Speaking at a press conference, Ahmed al-Hanzab, head of Administration and Properties Department at Doha Bank, said: “Al Dana Green Run is organized by Doha Bank every year fulfilling its social responsibility and keenness to ingrain the sport culture in the Qatar society given its importance in upbringing generations of physically and psychological healthy individuals which constitutes one of the first pillar goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 on human development”.

Al-Hanzab also highlighted that the event proved successful in attracting people from different segments. “The number of participants is increasing every year. We expect that this year’s edition of the race will host more than 6,000.”

Qatar Sports for All Federation general secretary Essa AlHarami, said: “We are very pleased to renew our co-operation with Doha Bank in organizing Al Dana Green Run, an event that serves our purpose in expanding the practice of sports with various entertainment methods as well as raising the awareness of the importance of physical activity among all individuals. We affirm through our co-operation with Doha Bank in the organization of this race that we care about the protection and perseverance and development of the environment by adopting ideal practices.”