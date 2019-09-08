Doha Summit to Discuss Good Governance in Sport

Global sport integrity leaders will gather in Doha for the first Inter-Regional Summit to discuss the power of collective action for anti-corruption and good governance in sport on September 16-17.

Organized by the Sport Integrity Global Alliance (SIGA), the Inter-Regional Summit will be co-hosted by the International Centre for Sport Security (ICSS) and Qatar Airways, under the patronage of HE Salah bin Ghanem al-Ali, Minister of Culture and Sports. The summit is sponsored by Ooredoo as a supporting partner and Qatar Chamber as a contributing partner.

Themed ‘Sport Integrity – The Power of Collective Action in the Middle East, Asia and Africa’, the event will take place at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, The Pearl - Doha.

SIGA, the world’s largest coalition in the field of sports governance and integrity, presents the Inter-Regional Summit as a neutral and action-oriented platform to bring together thought leaders and international experts from the world of sport, governments, global business and civil society to engage in open dialogue on the most pressing issues surrounding the integrity of sport.

During the summit, promoting good governance and integrity and fostering collective action in sport, the panels and keynote speeches will explore subjects, such as: Collective Action and The Global Push for Sport Integrity; Qatar: Host Nation of The First Mega Sporting Events in The Region; Major Sports: What is Being Done to Ensure the Highest Integrity?; The Power of Clean Sport and Its Role in Our Regions; Championing Sport Integrity on The Field of Play; Sport Integrity: A Catalyst for Development, Legacy and Peace; Sport Integrity and Global Business; Global Challenges, Regional Approaches and International Cooperation.

Speaking about the upcoming event, HE Salah al-Ali, stated that hosting the SIGA Inter-Regional Summit, is in line with Qatar’s proactive role and the country’s efforts to safeguard ethics and promote sports for good for the world communities.

“It is significant to consider both regional and global factors in realizing these goals and work on strengthening the cooperation with stakeholders and federations as well as UN organizations and NGOs,” the minister stressed.

HE al-Ali, who is the patron of the event, highlighted collaboration efforts of the Ministry of Culture and Sports with the international community to fight corruption and promote good governance and transparency in regional and global sport.\“We play our role within the conclusive policy of our country and are closely working in this context, with various national parties and stakeholders, add to that the continuous efforts being made by a world-class organisation like the ICSS.

“I trust the summit will realise its goals and act as a platform to coordinate efforts of the international community to stamp-out cheating and corruption in sport,” HE the Minister said.

Franco Frattini, chairman of SIGA, said: “We are delighted to hold our second Inter-Regional Summit in Doha and want to thank our partners for their support. The need for sport integrity is greater than ever and SIGA works relentlessly to deliver this fundamental mission. We call upon all countries, all governments and the entire sports industry to join us in this quest and support our efforts. By sports organisations adopting our Universal Standards we will ensure that the game is clean from undue influence and corruption.”

Mohamed Hanzab, chairman and Group CEO of the ICSS, noted: “In every complex situation, the strongest and most effective results are gained through collective action. This is no different when it comes to integrity issues in sport. Globally, we see many integrity issues come to light in sport and collective action is pushing for resolutions and accountability. We are very proud that ICSS INSIGHT is a founding member of SIGA, and pioneers global action towards safeguarding sport. We look forward to a thought-provoking session during the Inter-Regional Summit in Qatar and we are excited to work alongside Qatar Airways, Ooredoo and Qatar Chamber for a successful event.”

HE Akbar al-Baker, Group CEO of Qatar Airways, said: “As a major global sponsor of sporting organizations and events, we are proud to support the hosting of this very important SIGA Inter-Regional Summit in Qatar. Strong governance and high levels of integrity are essential to our belief in the power of sport to bring people together.”

Emmanuel Macedo de Medeiros, CEO of SIGA, added: “The threats and challenges facing sport are mounting. They are global and require global solutions but must take into account the regional specificities.

SIGA is leading the way for sport integrity worldwide. This includes not just Europe and the Americas, but also Asia, the Middle East and Africa where sport is more vibrant than ever. We are committed to working with all relevant authorities and key stakeholders from every nation to protect sports’ values and its’ wider role in our societies. This Inter-Regional Summit will be a great step into that direction.”