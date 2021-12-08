Dortmund CEO Watzke Confirms Haaland Buyout Clause

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has finally confirmed the presence of a buyout clause in Erling Haaland's contract.

The clause could be triggered at the end of the season amid interest from Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Real Madrid.

Any interested side will be able to sign the Norwegian for around €75 million.

The German club hopes to get a decision from the 21-year-old star regarding his future soon.

Watzke told Amazon Prime: "I think we will speak in the next few weeks.

"We are not alone in that. We are always dependent on signs coming from him and his advisor.

"There is no pressure to negotiate extending the contract.

"If he then draws a clause or does he not draw it. In this respect, we will all try not to find out until March or April."

Haaland scored 17 goals in 13 matches in all competitions with Dortmund so far this season.