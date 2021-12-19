Dortmund Confirm Real Madrid Interest in Haaland

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has confirmed Real Madrid are interested in signing Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian appeared to wave goodbye to Dortmund fans last week following the end of the match against Greuther Furth.

The lap of honor fueled rumors about the imminent departure of the 21-year-old during the January window.

Watzke told Bild as quoted by Goal on Real's interest in Haaland: "I could name 25 others now, but with Real I know for sure.

"I think he would fit in better in Spain. A different kind of football is played in England. I am not so skeptical that he will stay with us.

"Me and Raiola had a good talk not so long ago. When we arrive at the end of negotiations, the conversations are always quite friendly. That phone call was quite friendly.