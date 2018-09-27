Dortmund Defender Hakimi Revels in Bundesliga Debut

The Morocco international is on cloud nine after finding the back of the net in his maiden German top-flight game for the Signal-Iduna-Park outfit

Achraf Hakimi is happy to have scored a goal in Borussia Dortmund’s 7-0 rout over Nurnberg on his Bundesliga debut.



The 19-year-old who joined the BVB on a two-year loan from Real Madrid in July, made his competitive bow for Lucien Favre's side at the Signal-Iduna-Park on Wednesday.



Hakimi joined Jacob Bruun Larsen, Marco Reus, Manuel Akanji, Jadon Sancho and Julian Weigl on the scorer's sheet in the 49th minute as Dortmund ran rampant over the newly-promoted side.



After remaining on the substitutes bench in his side’s last four games, the right-back played for the full 90 minutes in Wednesday's clash.



“Very happy for the debut, the first goal and the win. Let's hope this is just the beginning,” Hakimi wrote on Instagram.



Dortmund are two points behind leaders Bayern Munich with 11 points from five games. They visit Bayer Leverkusen for their next Bundesliga fixture on Saturday.

By Taiye Taiwo