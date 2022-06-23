  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Dortmund on Verge of Signing Haller as Haaland Replacement

Dortmund on Verge of Signing Haller as Haaland Replacement

Published June 23rd, 2022 - 01:59 GMT
Ivory Coast's forward Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 16, 2022. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
Ivory Coast's forward Sebastien Haller celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Group E Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2021 football match between Ivory Coast and Sierra Leone at Stade de Japoma in Douala on January 16, 2022. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Ajax forward Sebastien Haller flew to Germany on Thursday to complete a medical check before signing with Borussia Dortmund as a replacement for Erling Haaland.

Haller was picked up by Dortmund officials after landing at the city's airport from where he was taken for his medical.

The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international is reportedly poised to ink a four-year deal with Dortmund to replace Haaland, who has joined Premier League champions Manchester City.

German daily Bild say Haller's transfer from Ajax is set to cost Bundesliga runners-up Dortmund around 31 million euros ($32.5 million) including bonuses.

Haller was in superb form in the Champions League last season, scoring 11 goals in eight games including four in a 5-1 win over Sporting Lisbon in Ajax's opening group match.

The Dutch champions bowed out in the last 16, but Haller went on to score 21 goals in 31 games in the Eredivisie.

AFP

Tags:Sebastien HallerBorussia DortmundErling HaalandAjax

Via SyndiGate.info


© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...