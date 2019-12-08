  1. Home
  2. Sport
  3. Dubai CrossFit Championship 2019

Dubai CrossFit Championship 2019

Published December 8th, 2019 - 09:32 GMT
Photo: Dubai Calendar
Photo: Dubai Calendar

One of the city’s most gruelling fitness events is back this December – get ready for the 2019 edition of the Dubai CrossFit Championships. Following a private launch on 11 December, the public can watch adrenaline-fuelled action from the sidelines at the Dubai Tennis Stadium from 13-14 December.

Catch athletes from around the world compete to take the top spot across men’s, women’s and team categories. Along with the thrill of beating the competition, the winners of each category will qualify for the 2020 Reebok CrossFit Games.

Date 13 December - 14 December 2019
Category Sports
Venue Dubai Tennis Stadium
Telephone +971 4 282 4122
Ticket price One day access - AED30
Two-day access - AED50
Two-day VIP - AED200
Admission

1-8pm

 
Website https://dubai.platinumlist.net/event-tickets/77562/dubai-crossfit-championship-2019

 

Via SyndiGate.info


Copyright © 2019. Dubai Corporation of Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...