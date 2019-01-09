Dubai Duty Free Tennis: Federer to Be Back for Eighth Crown in Dubai

Roger Federer

Roger Federer, a seven-time time champion in Dubai and a holder of 20 grand slam titles, will be back to headline a stellar field announced for the 2019 edition of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, set to take place between February 17 and March 2.



Former world No.1 Andy Murray, who was out of action for a better part of last year after the hip surgery will also return along with world No.1 Simona Halep in a WTA line-up that includes nine of the world’s top-10.



“We are thrilled to once again welcome the world’s top players to the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships,” said Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “Both the men’s and women’s fields are incredibly strong with a host of current and former champions, young up-and-comers, and new faces to Dubai all set for a gripping two weeks of action.”



Tickets for the event go on sale from Thursday (January 10) at 9 am online at www.dubaidutyfreetennischampionships.com. Tickets will later be available at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium Box Office, which will open on January 28.



Federer will be bidding for a record eighth Dubai title in what will be a remarkable 14th appearance at the event. He continues to amaze, hitting more career milestones during yet another stunning year - the 2018 season began with him claiming the Australian Open title, which was followed by three more crowns to leave him just one short of the magic one hundred career singles titles.



British three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, who was crowned champion in Dubai in 2017, is on a comeback mission of his own as he continues to make his way up the rankings following hip surgery. The star duo will face fierce competition from the likes of world No.7 Marin Cilic, No.9 Kei Nishikori, No.11 Karen Khachanov, No. 12 Borna Coric and No.15 Stefanos Tsitsipas.