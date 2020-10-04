Dubai Fitness Challenge is Back, Dates Announced

Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is returning for its fourth edition from October 30 to November 28, 2020 to energize the emirate and further unite the community.

DFC, the city's flagship fitness initiative launched in 2017 by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, promises to bring health, wellness and active life to all its people.

Featuring an exciting mix of virtual and physical events and activities, this year's program will have in place the highest standards of safety precautions and social distancing measures to ensure Dubai's residents and visitors can stay connected as they commit to 30 minutes of daily physical activity for the 30 days.

Throughout the month, an inspiring calendar of events, sports, health and wellness programs and virtual sessions will be available to make fitness accessible and easy for all to complete their 30 days of physical activity.

DFC welcomes the whole city to find the motivation to keep moving, discover their passion for fitness and embark on a truly holistic wellness journey, regardless of age, ability, interest, fitness level or location preference.

Further details, including registration information and the full line-up for Dubai Fitness Challenge will be released in the coming weeks. Participants are encouraged to set goals prior to the initiative's kick-off and register on the Dubai Fitness Challenge website.

Health and safety of the city's people remains DFC's top priority. All events and activities will be held in accordance with the Dubai Government health and safety guidelines.