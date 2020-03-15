Dubai International Baja Postponed

The 2020 Dubai International Baja, the final round of the FIA Middle East Rally Championship due to take place next month, has been postponed in light of the current COVID-19 situation.

A statement was issued on behalf of Mohammed Ben Sulayem, president of the Emirates Motorsports Organization, the rally organizers, and FIA Vice President for Sport, which said: "We are working closely with the FIA and the FIM, motor sport’s world governing bodies, in order to find new dates for the event to take place in the November-December period."

"This is also the case with the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge, which has been postponed from its original dates of March 21-26," the statement said.

"As organizer of the two events, we have been in permanent contact with the government authorities in the UAE and are following all precautionary measures to safeguard the health and safety of the motor sport community and the general public." it said.