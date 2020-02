World’s 260th Tunisian tennis player Malek Jaziri was eliminated at the first round of the Dubai Tennis Championships after losing to world’s 1st Serb Novak Djokovic (6-1, 6-2).

Jaziri had received a wild-card entry into the Main Draw.

Djokovic has won the Dubai championships three times in a row (2009, 2010 and 2011).

The title holder is Swiss Roger Federer who will miss tennis courts until next after a surgery on his right knee.