Dubai Tennis Championships: Malek Jaziri to Face World N°1 Novak Djokovic

Published February 22nd, 2020 - 08:57 GMT
Malek Jaziri
Tunisian tennis player Malek Jaziri will oppose world N°1 Serbian Novak Djokovic in the round of 32 of the Dubai Tennis Championships, on Monday February 24.

Jaziri (world’s 259th) received a wild card allowing him direct access to the final table.

The championships will take place February 24 to 29 on Hardcourt, for a money Prize of US$2,887,895.

Djokovic has won the Dubai Tennis Championships three times in a row (2009, 2010 and 2011).

Title holder Swiss Roger Federer will not take part in the championships due to a knee injury.

