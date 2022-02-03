Dybala Offered to Six Premier League Clubs

Juventus forward Paulo Dybala has been offered to six Premier League sides, according to a report by 90min.

The 28-year-old's contract at Juve will reach its expiry date this summer.

He has scored 11 goals across all competitions so far this season.

The former Palermo star is due to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal have all been offered the chance to sign the Argentine international.

It is claimed that the striker is planning to begin a new chapter in his career either by moving to Manchester City or Barcelona.