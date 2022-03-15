Eden Hazard Linked with Surprise Move to Arsenal

Arsenal are preparing to submit an offer for Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard, according to Foot Mercato.

The Belgium international struggled to prove himself at Real due to injuries and a worrying loss in form.

The 31-year-old could be ready to move on this summer.

Chelsea and Newcastle United have also been linked with the former Lille star.

Sanctions imposed on Chelsea meant that Hazard's possible return to Stamford Bridge is all but over.

The Belgian winger it tied to Real Madrid until the summer of 2024.

He has scored once in 22 appearances for the Spanish giants so far this season.