EFL Cup: Newcastle vs Leicester City predicted lineups

Published January 10th, 2023 - 11:01 GMT
Newcastle United's English midfielder Jacob Murphy applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium in London on January 3, 2023. (Photo by Ben Stansall / AFP)
Newcastle United will be hoping to reach the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) semi-finals as they meet Leicester City on Tuesday night.

Here are the predicted lineups for this match...

Newcastle vs Leicester City predicted lineups

  • Newcastle United (4-3-3):

Coach: Eddie Howe.

Nick Pope; Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Jamal Lewis; Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff;  Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Chris Wood.

  • Leicester City (4-4-2):

Coach: Brendan Rodgers.

Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez; Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka.

