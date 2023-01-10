EFL Cup: Newcastle vs Leicester City predicted lineups

Newcastle United will be hoping to reach the EFL Cup (Carabao Cup) semi-finals as they meet Leicester City on Tuesday night.
Here are the predicted lineups for this match...
Newcastle vs Leicester City predicted lineups
- Newcastle United (4-3-3):
Coach: Eddie Howe.
Nick Pope; Javier Manquillo, Jamaal Lascelles, Sven Botman, Jamal Lewis; Miguel Almiron, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, Chris Wood.
- Leicester City (4-4-2):
Coach: Brendan Rodgers.
Danny Ward; Timothy Castagne, Daniel Amartey, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas; Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Marc Albrighton, Ayoze Perez; Kelechi Iheanacho, Patson Daka.
