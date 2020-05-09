Egypt Halts Football Activities Until End of May

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has extended the suspension of football activities until the end of May as part of the country’s efforts to control the coronavirus spread, local daily Al-Ahram reported.

“In accordance with the decisions of the Egyptian prime minister, extending a curfew in the country, EFA has decided to extend the suspension of football activities starting from mid of May for another 15 days,” the Egyptian Football Association said in a statement.

“The decision applies to all grades of local competitions and all categories,” the statement added.

Egypt suspended all football activities on March 15 for two weeks as well as training activities in Egyptian football clubs.

Egypt has recorded so far 7,981 coronavirus infected patients and 482 deaths.