Egyptian Stars Support Their Team

After an extended match in the African Nations cup final, Senegal won for the first time in history over Egypt. Many stars showed their compassion to the Egyptian team.

Hassan Al Radad tweeted " Hard luck guys you have returned the honor to the team, we may have lost but we will get to the world cup, and I hope to win our next match against Senegal."

Shireen Abdul Wahab tweeted " your tears are priceless, you made your country and every Egyptian proud of you, you made us happy."

Mohammed Henedy commented; Hard luck we are proud of our nation that fought to the last second. Henedy also saluted Egypt's goalkeeper Gabaski on his Instagram.

Zeina's posted on her Instagram account " we love and respect you, we have 7 cups we don't want the eighth, we are so happy and satisfied with your effort may God give you the best."

Writer Engie said: hard luck guys you handled a lot, no one from the other teams suffered as much as you did, thank you for giving us a respected team, and let's focus on the Mondial.