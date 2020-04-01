Egypt Prepares for Tokyo Olympics Amid COVID-19

The Minister of Youth and Sports Ashraf Sobhy has followed up with the President of International Handball Federation Hassan Moustafa regarding Tokyo Olympics, according to a 31st announcement.

The Olympics 2020 event has been postponed to July 23rd until August 8th 2021.

Moustafa confirmed that the competition process has been set and scheduled.

All players enrolled in Egypt’s sports federations will be prepared and trained for the competition.

This will be determined based on the suspension of all sports activities in Egypt due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is noteworthy that all sports club will remain closed until April 15th.