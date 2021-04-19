Egypt Will Lose Salah, Elneny Participation in World Cup if They Play Super League

Egyptian internationals Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah and Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny would be barred from playing for their national teams if their English clubs proceeded with plans to establish the new Super League.

Twelve of Europe’s leading football clubs announced on Sunday that they agreed to establish a new mid-week competition, the Super League governed by its Founding Clubs, a joint statement released by the Founding Clubs said.

“AC Milan, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Chelsea, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur have all joined as Founding Clubs. It is anticipated that a further three clubs will join ahead of the inaugural season, which is intended to commence as soon as practicable,” the statement explained.

Liverpool and Arsenal are participating in the European Super League championship, which means that Salah and Mohamed Elneny will be unable to play any matches with the Egyptian national team.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) said on Sunday that it “will consider all measures available to us, at all levels, both judicial and sporting in order to prevent this (Super League) happening.”

It added that “If this were to happen, we wish to reiterate that we – UEFA, the English Football Association, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, but also FIFA and all our member associations – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project, a project that is founded on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever.”

The statement stressed that football is based on open competitions and sporting merit; it cannot be any other way.

“As previously announced by FIFA and the six Confederations, the clubs concerned will be banned from playing in any other competition at domestic, European or world level, and their players could be denied the opportunity to represent their national teams,” it added.

Salah and Eneny are considered the main elements of the Egyptian first team before the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.