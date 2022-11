Bukayo Saka scored twice as England thrashed Iran 6-2 to open their World Cup campaign in style on Monday in Qatar.

Teenager Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish were also on target as England eased to an emphatic victory in Doha to underline their title credentials.

Mehdi Taremi scored both consolation goals for Iran, the second a penalty.

AFP