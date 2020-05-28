English Premier League to Restart on June 17

The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday.

No matches have been played since Leicester’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9.

Clubs met on Thursday to discuss the proposal and agreed to the restart in principle.

Matches would have to be played behind closed doors, much like they are in the Bundesliga which restarted earlier in May.

Liverpool lead the table by 22 points.