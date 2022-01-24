Enrique & Lopetegui Among Candidates for Manchester United Job

Manchester United are preparing to appoint a new manager before the beginning of next season, according to The Athletic.

The Premier League giants have been linked with Mauricio Pochettino (Paris Saint-Germain) and Erik ten Hag (Ajax).

Spain coach Luis Enrique and Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui are also being considered for the role at Old Trafford.

United appointed Ralf Rangnick as interim manager until the end of the season after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The German will move into a consultancy role afterwards and will hand over the first-team to the new coach.

Enrique helped Barcelona win the treble in 2015, whereas Lopetegui won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2019.